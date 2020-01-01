La PORTE — Echoing the message on the white pin — emblazoned with Slicer orange and black text that read "La Porte Proud" — affixed to his suit Wednesday, freshly sworn-in Mayor Tom Dermody said he believes his hometown is a special place.
To tackle the current challenges facing the city, the new mayor asked for leaders and residents of his beloved community to work hand-in-hand to help realize La Porte's untapped potential.
"We're going to make this a place that our children and grandchildren want to come back home to and raise their family," Dermody said. "The only way we're going to be able to that is doing it together."
Judging by the crowd of supporters and onlookers spilling outside the meeting chambers that afternoon to witness the start of his term, Dermody's vision of unity is off to a good start.
Dermody officially assumed the office of La Porte Mayor on New Year's Day, sworn-in alongside other city officials during a ceremony Wednesday. The longtime businessman and former Indiana lawmaker accepted the oath of office from State Rep. Jim Pressel, surrounded by his wife and children.
The Republican secured the mayor's office during November's city elections. Dermody crushed his Democrat challenger, Matt Wilhelm, receiving nearly 82 percent of the vote.
Dermody is taking over the position from Mark Krentz, who did not seek reelection in November.
Before his election as mayor, Dermody represented District 20 in the Indiana House of Representatives — a seat Pressel now holds — from 2007 to 2016. He and his wife, Jackie, operate a nonprofit, We Connect, which works with local companies to help find and retain quality employees.
During his campaign, Dermody said he would focus on strengthening the city's code enforcement, improving local roads, attracting new businesses to the community and fighting against drug dealing on city streets.
Though Wednesday marked his first day on the job, Dermody has already made several shakeups to city leadership, including naming Paul Brettin as chief of police, Nate Thode as assistant chief and Jeff Batchelor as code compliance director. He also selected Mark Kosior and Jessica Romine to serve alongside him on the La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety.
In his speech, Dermody said he has laid out three main standards for his new administration: setting high expectations, communicating with residents and setting a culture and attitude that La Porte can compete with "the best."
The mayor pointed to Brettin as someone who exemplifies the qualities he seeks from local leadership.
When interviewing for the job, the new police chief didn't focus on grandiose solutions to significant problems such as drug trafficking, Dermody explained. Instead, he told the incoming mayor he would focus on three simple things: requiring officers to wear Class A uniforms during the day, having everyone shine their shoes and ensuring that squad cars are regularly cleaned and presentable to the public.
"Those three small things and that attitude are exactly why these two gentlemen [Brettin and Thode] are serving as chief and assistant chief — because they get it," Dermody said. "All these individuals here get it. It's going to be the little things that we're going to do together to make a difference."
Finally, Dermody implored residents to take greater pride in La Porte. Rather than focus on the negatives, the mayor encouraged people to unite around the positive things occurring in the community.
"Be proud, be one and thank you — because it's time to get to work," he said.
Members of the new city council also took office Wednesday.
Newcomers Julie West-Schroeder (Ward 1), Sarah Brown (Ward 5), Tim Franke and Paul Vincent (At-Large) took the oath of office alongside incumbents Karyl Machek-Feikes (Ward 2) and Laura Cutler (Ward 3). Former Clerk-Treasurer Roger Galloway also officially returned to his old Ward 4 seat on the council, with newcomer Courtney Parthun taking over the office.
The new council will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
