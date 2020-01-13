'Disrupting' the flow of narcotics

MICHIGAN CITY – A multi-agency law enforcement agency which investigates drug cases in La Porte County was busy in 2019, and as a result, a large amount of illegal narcotics was taken off the street.
The La Porte County Drug Task Force recently releases its annual statistics and activity report for the nearly 400 cases that were worked last year.
The Task Force – an initiative of the Indiana HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) – is a multi-agency unit comprised of investigators from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan City and La Porte police departments, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
In 2019, its third year of existence, the Drug Task Force:
• Worked 393 total cases
• Made 175 controlled narcotics purchases
• Arrested 131 individuals
• Executed 24 search warrants
• Seized or purchased 49 firearms
• Conducted 20 investigations assisting partnering agencies' detective divisions
As a result of those investigations, the Drug Task Force purchased and/or seized the following amounts of narcotics in La Porte County:
• Cocaine: 852.1 grams
• Heroin: 127.00 grams
• Methamphetamine: 942.90 grams
• Ecstasy: 127.70 grams
• Marijuana: 5,864.20 grams
“The La Porte County Drug Task Force continues to aggressively investigate the illegal distribution of narcotics and firearms," said Michigan City Police Lt. Tim Richardson, commander of the unit, "while investigating the sources of those drugs and firearms from inside, and outside, of La Porte County."
He said the Task Force "has had great success due to our cooperation with surrounding agencies, as well as the public’s assistance. HIDTA’s continued support of our unit enables us to efficiently and effectively investigate the illegal distribution of drugs and firearms within our community.
"Several Drug Trafficking Organizations were disrupted in 2019 due to the efforts of the detectives/agents assigned to this task force," Richardson said. "A remarkable number of firearms were also seized. I am proud of the work and dedication that each investigator puts forth daily to preserve the quality of life for our citizens within our community."
He urges anyone who wants to report suspected illegal activity to do so via social media or the countywide crime tip hotline 219-873-1488.
