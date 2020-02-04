La PORTE — Nominations are now being sought for the 9th annual Ned E. Kalb Community Leadership Award, established in 2011 following the passing of Kalb.
The award honors and memorializes Ned Kalb’s life and deeds in La Porte County and beyond, according to Monica Komasinski, executive director of Leadership La Porte County.
Joint sponsors of the award are the Purdue Extension Office of La Porte County and Leadership La Porte County, two organizations that Ned Kalb impacted.
“Ned was a key founder of Leadership La Porte County and we are dedicated to preserving his legacy with this annual award,” Komasinski said.
“He spent several years in the early 1980s’ guiding and facilitating a new leadership training program which led to the formation of the organization now known as Leadership La Porte County,” she said.
Kalb spent 15 years as the Purdue Extension Director in La Porte County, where he served on many boards, both public and private. He was an educator and connector, and did it with little fanfare and recognition, Komasinski said.
After leaving Purdue Extension, he went overseas to teach under-developed countries to be self-sufficient through modern farming and business methods.
Nominations are being sought for the award through Feb. 28.
John Coulter, James Dworkin, George & Dory Morley, Diana Werner, Cynthia Hedge, Herb Higgin, Elaine Shurte and June Lenig are past recipients of the award. Nominees can be individuals or organizations.
“We are looking to recognize people or groups who are demonstrating servant leadership to improve our county in a quiet and behind-the-scenes way,” Komasinski said. “We are proud to partner with Purdue Extension on this annual award and we are also grateful for the support of Dick Reel, retired Extension Director, for his financial sponsorship of the award.”
A panel of local leaders will select the winner, who will be announced and honored at the Extension annual meeting March 24 at the Silver Palace in La Porte.
Nomination forms are available by calling 219-325-8223, 219-324-9407, or 219-874-5611. You can also request a form by email to kulman@purdue.edu, mfoell@purdue.edu or info@leadershiplaporte county.com.
An online nomination form is available at extension. purdue.edu/laporte
