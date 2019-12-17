Salvation Army over halfway toward goal

MICHIGAN CITY – With each coin dropped into one of the 12 red kettles across the city, The Salvation Army of Michigan City gets closer to reaching its $200,000 Christmas Campaign goal.
As of Monday, the organization had raised $107,480 this holiday season, or about 54 percent of the Red Kettle campaign goal, according to Major Becky Simmons, who oversees the local office with her husband, Major Dale Simmons.
“While we’re so grateful for the generosity we’ve seen during this campaign, we still have a lot of work to do if we’re going to meet this year’s goal,” she said.
Red kettle donations, corporate sponsorships and mail-in contributions all count toward the overall goal, Simmons said.
And along with continued donations, she also hopes to see an increase in the number of volunteer bell ringers over the next several days.
Kettles will remain up through Christmas Eve at Walmart, both Al’s Supermarket locations, both Walgreens locations, Kabelin Ace Hardware, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets (two sites).
“We really count on volunteers this time of year to help us staff these kettles and meet our goal,” Simmons said.
Anyone interested in volunteering for a two-hour shift can sign up online at RegisterToRing.com or by calling the office at 219-874-6885, Simmons said, urging the community to support The Salvation Army during the last few days of bell ringing.
“We hope to staff our kettles totally by volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 21, as well as Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23 and 24,” she said.
The Salvation Army’s campaign goal last year was $160,000 and the 2018 campaign ultimately resulted in about $175,000 in funds to support the non-profit. This year, the goal is higher because the need is higher, Simmons said. About 100 more families are being served through the food pantry every month.
“The funds raised through this annual campaign help us to serve hundreds of local families during the holidays,” Simmons said. “Last year we served more than 600 families at Christmas time, including more than 1,000 children.”
This year, she expects to serve about the same number, with gift and food distribution underway this week.
The Christmas Campaign will run until New Year’s Eve, so any donations made before the end of the year will count toward the total.
“These funds not only help us serve needy families during the holidays, but it really helps with our year-round programming,” Simmons said, including a men’s shelter, diaper bank, utility assistance, summer camp, weekend backpack feeding program, school uniform exchange, Pathway of Hope, and the largest food pantry in La Porte County.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City and its programs, visit samichigancity.org or call 219-874-6885.
