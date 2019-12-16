La PORTE – Two Michigan City men were among four arrested last week for failing to comply with terms of the state Sex and Violent Offender Registry, according to authorities.
La Porte County Sheriff's Det. Gabe Struss conducted four separate investigations of subjects who were determined to be non-compliant, according to the sheriff's office.
As a result of the investigation, criminal arrests warrants were issued for Arthur E. Newkirk Sr. of Rolling Prairie; Matthew A. Wunder of La Porte; and Robert D. Raymond and Harry E. Wilson, both of Michigan City for the failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony, according to the sheriff's office.
Early Saturday morning, sheriff's Midnight Patrol Shift deputies conducted Operation Santa Sweep, and arrested all four men, according to the sheriff's office.
About 2:44 a.m. the 47-year-old Newkirk was arrested and taken to the La Porte County Jail, and the 42-year-old Wunder was arrested at 3:45 a.m. and taken to the jail, according to the sheriff's office.
Newkirk was convicted of child molesting in 2001 in La Porte County, and is considered a "serious sex offender," according to the registry. Wunder was convicted of child molesting in Porter County in 2006, and is also considered a "serious sex offender."
Raymond, 35, was arrested at 4:15 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. All three were released after posting a $755 cash-only bond through La Porte County Circuit Court. In 2002, Raymond was convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13 and 15 in Michigan, according to the registry.
The 50-year-old Wilson remained in the jail as of Monday on a $755 cash-only bond after being arrested at 5:20 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities. He was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 1998 in Wisconsin, according to the registry. He is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Dec. 18.
All four men are required to remain compliant with terms of the Sex and Violent Offender Registry.
