Circuit Court Clerk to seek re-election

La PORTE – La Porte Circuit Court Clerk Kathy Chroback has announced she will be seeking a second term as clerk in the office where she has worked since 2012.
The Circuit Court Clerk, an officer of the Court, performs all official duties imposed by state statute or by lawful authority of the Court, Chroback said. In La Porte County, that includes five courts with five judges and three magistrates.
Over the past three years, Chroback said she has "worked diligently to improve the working relationship between the Clerk’s offices and the judges and court staff. We work hand in hand with the courts and it is imperative that we have a good working relationship with all the courts."
The Clerk also serves as the ministerial officer who is the custodian of the clerk’s record and seal; issues, processes and accepts filings of commencement of actions in litigation; enters judgments and orders of the court; certifies copies of records, and issues many miscellaneous licenses.
"Some of the many duties of the office include initiating cases into the court system, some of which include civil collections, child support establishment, and dissolution of marriage, domestic relations, estates, guardianships, juvenile cases, protective orders, criminal misdemeanors, and felony cases," Chroback said.
The Office of the Clerk "documents and keeps a running record of a case from its inception until decided by the court as settled or dismissed. One of the other duties, which most folks are not aware of, is that the Clerk is also in charge of the election process, working closely with the Election Board, overseeing candidate filing, setting the ballot, programming the Microvote machines, setting up the polling locations, training poll workers and certifying the election results to the State of Indiana."
Many changes have taken place since Chroback took office.
In 2012, when Chroback started in the office as a deputy clerk, La Porte County transitioned to the statewide Court Management System – Odyssey. Over the last three years the process has been updated to include an online filing system which is utilized by roughly 60 of the 92 counties in the state, she said.
"This system allows for the court filings to be submitted to the Clerk’s Office electronically through the online Odyssey program, thereby eliminating the need for a physical court file or a paper trail in approximately 90 percent of cases."
The program is utilized by all five Clerk’s offices and all five county courts, which required many hours of training prior to its inception, Chroback said.
"This process has streamlined court filing, allowing attorneys the convenience of filing documents into the court system 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In 2019, the county added the INcite program, allowing prosecutors to file new criminal cases electronically, expediting the process."
Chroback, who was elected Clerk in 2016, brings 13 years prior experience in the law field to the office.
She worked for former La Porte Mayor Dennis Smith as a legal assistant in the law firm of Smith & DeBonis. She has also has been very active in the community over the years, serving as La Porte’s first female mayor for two terms (2000-04 and 2008-12) and as a member of the La Porte City Council for two years.
During her tenure as mayor, she founded The Greater La Porte Economic Development Corp. in cooperation with the Greater La Porte Chamber of Commerce and the La Porte Economic Advancement Foundation; and successfully obtained federal funds for the renovation and reconstruction of Central Station Plaza, formerly the La Porte Railroad Depot.
She initiated the cleanup and development of the Brownfield property now known as NewPorte Landing; and successfully obtained the state designation of Urban Enterprise Zone for the city.
Chroback currently serves on the Salvation Army Board of Directors; and was past president of the La Porte Kiwanis Club. A member of St. Peter Catholic Church, she has one daughter and one grandson.
