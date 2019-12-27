top story Enjoying the beach in winter Dec 27, 2019 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Most people decided to forego wearing their winter coats, and some even wore shorts and sandals. Photos by Kelley Smith The uncommonly warm and sunny December weather over the Christmas holiday brought hoards of people to Washington Park Thursday. Some set up camp with their coolers and chairs, while others chose to throw a football or walk the Lake Michigan shoreline. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Enjoying the beach in winter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Eedition The News Dispatch 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDunes is 'like Yellowstone now'NIPSCO fined for discriminationFIRE DESTROYS WESTVILLE RESTAURANTPolice seek driver, info after car hits treesFlu restrictions announced at Franciscan HealthSuspect bitten by K-9 after chaseArrest made in downtown stabbingWelham plant to get facelift for artistsPADS seeks matching funds for new homeTourism huge for county's economy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAirport bus service ends Dec. 31 (1) Recent Comments keyunnaatl@aol.com said: I am sadden and deeply hurt by Coach USA shuttering it's doors. This coach line has been apart of my travels when I was in the military and my… View more Prince charles said: Swistek should be the Chief of police. He and the other two did the right thing. View more Mandy said: sounds like a good idea to me View more Mandy said: very strange sad situation for sure...maybe we can move on now View more Cgant said: Congrats to all new chief of police and his assistants,so very proud of you all.. View more Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.