MICHIGAN CITY – Two outstanding La Porte County students have been named recipients of full-tuition, four-year scholarships as the Unity Foundation of La Porte County's 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholars.
Katelyn Adams and Logan Crawford will receive tuition to the accredited public or private Indiana college or university of their choice, and an annual $900 stipend for required books and equipment, the Unity Foundation announced Tuesday.
Adams will graduate with academic honors from South Central High School, where she's taken both advanced placement and honors courses. She has been involved in a diverse group of activities involving school and community, and has held many leadership roles.
"She has shown strong work ethic through her employment, has been on the student council for four years, and has directed middle school theater productions, among many other activities," Unity spokeswoman Lisa Stojanovich said.
"Katelyn’s work, volunteerism, and athletic involvement have all helped shape the outstanding student she is today."
In a Facebook statement, South Central wrote: "Katelyn is very deserving of this, and we are extremely proud of her and her accomplishments!"
Crawford will graduate from New Prairie High School with an academic honors diploma, including having taken dual credit, honors and advanced placement level courses.
"Logan is a 10-year 4-H member and has shown strong leadership in his Club," Stojanovich said. "He volunteers at the hospital to help with his future goal of becoming a pharmacist, in addition to other volunteer activities."
Crawford attended Hoosier Boys State and has shown strong work ethic through his employment, while also volunteering and participating in extracurricular activities, she added.
New Prairie posted on Facebook: "Congratulations to Logan Crawford as one of the La Porte County Lilly Scholarship recipients! We are proud of Logan's hard work!"
The Unity Foundation received nearly 100 applications for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship from students throughout the county. Applicants were judged on academic achievement, service to others, extracurricular activities and, to a lesser extent, financial need, Stojanovich said.
A committee comprised of county residents reviewed the applications, not knowing the applicants’ names until after the finalists were selected. The 10 finalists were then interviewed, and nominees were submitted to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. for the final selection.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree-granting, non-profit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, according to its website, are:
• to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana
• to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities
• to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
