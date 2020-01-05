Body in pond was missing Chicago man

MICHIGAN CITY — Family members have identified a body found in pond in rural La Porte County as a Chicago man reported missing three weeks ago.
La Porte County Coroner Robert Cutler said 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago was positively identified by his sister at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Clopton was last seen near his home in Chicago's South Side Englewood neighborhood on Dec. 12, and was reported missing on Dec 16, according to Chicago Police.
Family members had been searching for Clopton, known to friends as "Slow/Motion," according to police. A $5,000 reward had been offered for his safe return.
An autopsy is scheduled for early Monday morning to determine his cause and manner of death, Cutler said.
The body was found Friday morning by a citizen floating facedown in a private pond the 4300 South block of CR-800E in rural Lincoln Township near Fish Lake, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.
The pond was on private property, and deputies went door-to-door in the area trying to find information on anyone who might be missing, Cutler said. They made a tentative ID by checking missing persons reports and notified the family.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, ext. 2443, or 219-809-7697.
