Center Township man facing child porn charges

CENTER TWP. – A rural La Porte County man is facing child pornography charges after his wife contacted police after finding questionable content on one of his electronic devices, according to authorities.
Brent R. Menke, 49, of unincorporated Center Township, was arrested Wednesday at his home, and was taken to the La Porte County Jail, where he remained as of Thursday on a $15,000 cash-only bond, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.
Menke is charged with felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to the sheriff's office.
Early Monday afternoon, Sheriff's Deputy David Grimberg met with a woman privately at the sheriff’s office. She reported she had found "concerning information on an electronic device belonging to her husband," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
On Tuesday, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate further, and lead Detective Gabe Struss consulted with the staff of the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office regarding the known facts surrounding the case, according to the sheriff's office.
At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Struss, along with Detective James Lear, executed two search warrants at the suspect's home in the 0700 North block of Goldring Road, the sheriff's office said.
Menke was then taken into custody. His next court appearance is set for Friday in La Porte Circuit Court.
