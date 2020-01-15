Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
WEDNESDAY
A warrant was served against a 26-year-old man in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Boulevard.
Police retrieved a stolen vehicle found with dents on the driver-side doors and rear hatch, a broken tail light, a damaged front bumper, and a scrape on the rear quarter panel in the 600 block of Walker.
TUESDAY
Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Twin Road.
Criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Gardena.
Police served a warrant against a 26-year-old woman in the 500 block of Washington.
Police served a warrant against a 35-year-old man in the 100 block of Hancock Avenue.
Domino's Pizza reported a case of theft at 11:42 p.m. in the 1500 block of Elston.
Police assisted at a structure fire in the 200 block of S. Woodland Avenue at 4:56 p.m.
A case of criminal mischief was reported in the 1200 block of E. Michigan Boulevard.
The La Porte Community Federal Credit Union reported a case of robbery in the 1300 block of Southwind Drive at 2:25 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Garden Trail.
A 38-year-old Michigan City man was charged with driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor.
Police served a warrant against a 20-year-old Trail Creek man.
MONDAY
Theft was reported in the 4100 block of Franklin Street.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of Butler.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of E. U.S. 20.
A 39-year-old Michigan City man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more, an A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing endangerment, an A misdemeanor.
A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen in the 1000 block of N. Roeske Trial. The owner reportedly left the keys inside the unlocked Jeep.
A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $5,000 was reported stolen in the 500 block of Springland Avenue.
A purse was found in the 100 block of Will Springs Court.
A 29-year-old Michigan City woman was charged with driving while suspended, an A misdemeanor.
Police are seeking a warrant against a 24-year-old man for battering a police officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Barker Road at 5:31 p.m.
SUNDAY
Domestic battery was reported in the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Compiled from La Porte County Sheriff's Office reports
SATURDAY
Deputies investigated reports of suspicious activity involving a possibly confused Alzheimer's/dementia patient.
A suspect reportedly failed to stop at a property damage/vehicle crash.
A man aggressively approached deputies during the investigation of a suspicious vehicle.
JAN. 10
An unconscious man was found inside the American Legion in Union Mills.
A hit and run crash was reported in front of Autumn Creek Trailer Park.
A woman reportedly battered hospital security and a nurse.
Deputies investigated a case of possible child abuse in the 8000 W. block of 400 N.
JAN. 9
A woman was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
A woman reported that an unknown man opened the door to her residence then ran away.
