Diapers delivered in time for holidays

Preparing a load of diapers for delivery at the Franciscan Physician Network Women's Specialty Center are, from left, Franciscan Health Foundation director of development Debbie Tatum, Franciscan Health Crown Point prenatal assistance manager Jamie Donsbach, Community Health Improvement manager Danielle Crowder, Franciscan Health Foundation South Suburban director of development Laurie Crosby, Franciscan Alliance director of Nursing and Ancillary Services Joan Culver, and Franciscan Health Foundation development associate Kennedy Phalen.