Diapers delivered in time for holidays

MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Health’s third annual Diaper Drive has distributed 30,000 diapers to help meet the needs of families in Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs.
The effort has become a tradition during Diaper Insecurity Month every October, with the goal of making sure that families receive needed diapers prior to the holidays.
A total of 17,167 diapers were collected among every Northwest Indiana and Illinois Franciscan Health hospital campus and community partner Goodwill Industries – Nurse Family Partnership. Drop-off sites were also spread throughout Franciscan’s Physician Network offices and fitness centers in the region. Multiple monetary donations allowed the purchase of additional diapers to reach the total.
“While no number of donations can be anticipated, the comradery and compassion the Diaper Drive generates every year truly amazes me,” said Danielle Crowder, community health improvement manager for Franciscan Health’s Northern Division.
“In expanding our drive year after year, we expand awareness surrounding diaper insecurity and child abuse and neglect. Above all, families in need of supportive resources have multiple organizations to turn to.”
While next year’s Diaper Drive hasn’t officially begun, anyone who would like to donate can call the prenatal assistance number at 877-773-6285.
All proceeds from the drive were delivered to the following organizations prior to Thanksgiving:
• Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Programs
• Women's Care Center (Michigan City, Hammond, Merrillville)
• Duneland Healthy Families
• Salvation Army of Michigan City
• Nurse Family Partnership
• Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana
• Respond Now
• Aid for Women
