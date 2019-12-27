MICHIGAN CITY — A rise in influenza cases has prompted Franciscan Health to implement new visitor restrictions at its Northwest Indiana hospitals, including its Michigan City location.
These facilities also include Franciscan Health Crown Point, Hammond, Dyer and Munster.
Visitor restrictions include:
• No more than two visitors at a time
• No children under the age of 16
• Exceptions for parents under age 18 visiting their child on Pediatrics, fathers or significant other under age 18 visiting OB and siblings visiting in postpartum (Michigan City)
• Visitors to the Birth Place will be limited to two adults and siblings (Crown Point)
• Visitors to the NICU will be limited to parents. Grandparents may visit if they have proof of vaccination more than two weeks ago (Crown Point)
According to Franciscan Health, other precautions are also being taken by staff. Any employee unable to receive the influenza vaccine must use a mask; patients with a cough or other respiratory symptoms must be masked on admission, or when leaving their room; and magazines are being removed from waiting rooms because of the potential for those items to transmit infections.
While these restrictions may be an inconvenience, they are necessary to ensure patient safety, Franciscan Health said. According to the hospital, common cold and flu symptoms can look alike, but symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, weakness, fatigue and extreme exhaustion are more common indicators of the flu. Also, with the flu, symptoms tend to be worse, come on suddenly and can last as long as two weeks.
According to Franciscan Health, individuals can prevent the spread of the flu by avoiding close contact with anyone who is sick, and keeping themselves and their surroundings as germ-free as possible. Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes; and disinfect any surfaces that could become contaminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.