MICHIGAN CITY – Boys and girls from preschool through eighth grade are invited to take part in the coed youth basketball league at the La Porte County Family YMCA’s Michigan City Elston branch beginning Saturday.
Attendees will learn the fundamentals of basketball in an age-appropriate setting and generally fun atmosphere each Saturday between Jan. 11 and Feb. 29.
Preschool-aged kids will play beginning at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., kids in grades 1-6 will take the court. Seventh- and eighth-graders will play beginning at 11 a.m. each week.
The hour will begin with drills and end with a scrimmage.
Cost to participate in the eight-week program is $40 for YMCA members and $60 for nonmembers.
All registered participants will also be invited to attend the Michigan City High School boys’ basketball team’s monthly skills clinic at the Y for free.
Another session of the coed youth basketball league and MCHS skills clinic will be offered March 7-May 2.
To sign up, contact YMCA program director Kathy Workman at 219-221-4055 or kworkman@lpymca.org.
