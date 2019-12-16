MC School Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building Board Room at 408 S. Carroll Ave. The agenda includes year-ends transfers, discussion of 2020 tax anticipation warrants, and approval of the 2020-21 school calendar, NEOLA policy revisions and high school course guide.
Public Art Committee meets
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Public Art Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Mayor's Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes approval of the marketing plan, unveiling of photos for the City Council Chamber, a report on the IOTD grant application, approval of the Annual Report, and discussion of a new Master Plan and new sculpture for 2020.
MC Park Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Park Board will meet 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes an update on the ESG Project; acceptance of quotes and awarding of a construction contract for the Old Lighthouse Museum Exterior Repairs Project; and discussion of the 2020 Run for Prestin event.
Redevelopment Commission meetings
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the East Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The executive session will be to discuss pending litigation, and the purchase or lease of real property. The commission will then conduct a special meeting, open to the public, at 5 p.m. in the EOC Room. The agenda includes a request for funding under the Facade Program for the 2nd Street Wake Robin property; and updates on the former Memorial Hospital site project, and the 1215 E. 2nd Street project.
River Basin committee to tour farm
THAYER – The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission's Technical Advisory Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the clubhouse at the Gus Ellicott farm near Thayer. After a short business meeting, members will go to the adjacent Thayer Farm for a site visit and inspection of the grounds for possible modifications. Visitors are advised to dress accordingly in cold weather clothing.
For more info, contact Executive Director Scott Pelath at sdpelath@gmail.com or 219-861-7999.
Water Department executive session
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Department of Water Works will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Main Office at 532 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The closed meeting will be to discuss personnel issues.
Commission for Women to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Commission for Women will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the West Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes discussion of modifications of grant request procedures, International Women's Day plans for 2020, and commission appointments.
