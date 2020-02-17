WESTFIELD — To mark Disability Awareness Month in March, former Michigan City Human Rights Commissioner Joanne Tedesco is reaching back to her community for support and votes.
The former Michigan City Area Schools Board member and longtime disability advocate has entered the Great Bike Giveaway, an annual program hosted by Friendship Circle, a non-profit that provides children with special needs the opportunity to win an adaptive bike.
To date, more than 1,000 adaptive bikes have been given to individuals with special needs, and Tedesco wants her daughter to be next.
“Every child deserves to experience the joy of riding a bike and this contest is a way for us to win a bike that will allow Madelyn and I to hit the trails in our new community,” said Tedesco, who left MC last year to take a job in central Indiana.
“Madelyn can ride a bike but has no understanding of her surroundings, which creates a safety hazard for her and those around her.”
In order to win, Tedesco must receive the most votes and/or obtain donations for the amount of the tandem bike – $5,400 – she’s hoping for.
While her daughter can ride an adaptive three-wheeled bike, she doesn’t understand her place within space, which can create a huge safety risk.
Tedesco said she’s “desperately” asking her former community for support by going to her page – greatbikegiveaway.com/ LittleMissSunshine.
“In order for Madelyn to ride her bike, I must run alongside of her to make sure she doesn’t hit a mailbox, person, car …and we really want to experience a family bike outing, which we’ve not done since she was born almost 11 years ago,” Tedesco said.
“So, I’m asking the wonderful, supportive city of Michigan City to please vote and share the contest link with family and friends. Please ask them to vote so we can win from most votes alone.”
The Great Bike Giveaway registration and voting started on Feb. 12 and voting ends on Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m. (CST). Winners with the most votes will be announced on March 5.
Fundraising ends and the Great Bike Giveaway will conclude on Wednesday, March 25.
Friendship Circle, a non-profit, is hosting the annual Giveaway that provides children with special needs the opportunity to win an adaptive bicycle. To date, more than $1 million has been raised and more than 1,100 adaptive bikes have been provided to kids with disabilities.
“Imagine never being able to ride a bike with your family or not having the chance to ride with friends? For a child with special needs, riding a bike is much more than exercise, it’s about making them like just one of the kids,” Tedesco said.
For more information about the Great Bike Giveaway, visit greatbikegiveaway.com
There are 54 million Americans with a disability, and adults and children with disabilities represent nearly a fifth of Indiana’s population, Tedesco said.
With Disability Awareness Month in its 30th year, she would like to pay it forward by offering her current three-wheeled adaptive bike to a family in need. If you’re interested, contact her at 573-355-7855 or tedescofamily@outlook.com.
