Volunteers needed for Shelf Ice
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Mainstreet Association and the Shelf Ice Brewfest Planning Committee are seeking volunteers to help out at this year's event on Saturday, Feb. 15. The event will start at noon when VIP entrance begins. General admission will begin at 1 p.m. and the festival will end at 5 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, email the following information to radtkeanna@gmail.com: first and last name; email address; phone number (preferably a cell phone); and whether or not you have a valid Indiana permit to serve alcoholic beverages. All volunteers must be at least 21 years of age.
Girl Scouts environmental program
HUNTERTOWN – The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will hold the annual “It’s Your Planet-Love It!” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Camp McMillen, 17107 Griffin Rd. in Huntertown. Girls will explore a variety of environmental topics, such as clean water and air, noise pollution, global warming, soil contamination, and agricultural processes. They will focus on efforts to respect and protect the planet, and improve quality of life. The event includes an optional overnight and is open to Brownies (grades 2-3), Juniors (grades 4-5) and Cadettes (grades 6-8). New this year is GSNI-M’s partnership with four collaborators – Allen County Partnership for Water Quality, NIPSCO, Allen County Department of Environmental Management and Renewable Energy Systems.
Board of Works to meet Monday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers; and discussion of moving the current bus stop from the west side of Franciscan Health Michigan City to a safer location on the east side of the building.
Fire Merit Commission meets
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Fire Merit Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes updates on a tentative recruit graduation date, minority testing, the retirements of Fire Chief Randy Novak and Deputy Chief Jeff Cox, and upcoming promotions.
New Prairie School Board meetings
NEW CARLISLE – The New Prairie United School Corporation Board of Trustees will conduct a special reorganizational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the Central Office, 5327 N. Cougar Rd. in New Carlisle. Following the special meeting, the Board of Finance will conduct a reorganization meeting at 5:15 p.m. Following the reorganizational meeting, the board will conduct a work session at 5:45 p.m. on school safety protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.