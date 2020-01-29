INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House of Representatives has advanced legislation to prohibit holding a hand-held electronic device while driving.
The bill was co-authored by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
It is already illegal for motorists to text while driving in Indiana. But Pressel said that law is difficult to enforce and many drivers continue to use their devices for things other than texting, including checking social media or even playing games.
Under the proposed legislation, Pressel said drivers in Indiana could not hold a cell phone or other electronic communication device while driving.
“Distracted driving takes the lives of at least nine Americans every single day,” Pressel said. “No social media notification or text message is worth risking your life or someone else’s.
“This proposal would help deter drivers from holding their phones behind the wheel so they can focus their attention on the road, where it belongs.”
Under the legislation, Pressel said a motorist could still use their device to make calls in hands-free mode, or in place of a GPS on the dash of their vehicle.
However, he said they would not be permitted to hold the device in their hand.
According to Pressel, 21 other states have already implemented “hands-free device driving laws.” If passed, he said, the bill would also implement a comprehensive and statewide educational campaign to inform Hoosiers of the change.
House Bill 1070 now moves to the Indiana Senate for further consideration. For more information, visit iga.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.