LB Building Commission to meet
LONG BEACH – The Town of Long Beach Building Commission will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in Room 3 at the Long Beach Community Center, 2501 Oriole Trail in Long Beach.
LB Fire Commission to meet
LONG BEACH – The Town of Long Beach Fire Commission will hold its first meeting of the year on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Long Beach Fire Station, 2400 Oriole Trail.
Fish Fry Friday at Westville Legion
WESTVILLE – American Legion Post 21 on U.S. 421 in Westville will host an All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Dinner includes hand-breaded pollock, chicken strips, french fries, creamy coleslaw, salad, rolls and free homemade desserts. Cost is $9 for adults, $8 for veterans and seniors 60 and over, $5 for kids 12 and under, and free for pre-schoolers. Carry-outs will be available.
BMV closed on Saturday, Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 21. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Recycling schedule will not change
La PORTE – The office of the Solid Waste District of La Porte County will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, the recycling pickup for Monday will be running on schedule. Please be sure to have your recycling toter curbside the night before or by 6 a.m. to insure proper pickup. The office will reopen Tuesday at 8: a.m.
Free legal advice on MLK Day
La PORTE – In honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Volunteer Lawyer Network is hosting a Talk to a Lawyer Today event on Monday, Jan. 20, at the La Porte County Public Library at 904 Indiana Ave. in La Porte from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and anyone can come for free legal advice.
Attorneys will be in attendance to answer questions about family law, employment law, bankruptcy, property law, criminal law, and other legal areas. Each person will get a chance to speak with an attorney for 20-30 minutes or longer. You will have an attorney-client relationship for the brief time you meet with the attorney. If you have questions in advance, call 574-277-0075 or email volunteerinc@att.net.
