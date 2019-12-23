NIPSCO fined for discrimination

MERRILLVILLE – NIPSCO will pay a $1 million settlement and give priority hiring status to a group of women and black applicants under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to settle a lawsuit over hiring discrimination claims.
A statement from the U.S. Department of Labor said the settlement will "resolve allegations of hiring discrimination at Northern Indiana Public Service Company's Gary and Merrillville facilities.
"A compliance review by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found that NIPSCO-Gary discriminated against 252 female and 221 black qualified applicants who applied for Temporary Meter Reader positions and were not hired. In addition, another compliance review ... found that NIPSCO-Merrillville discriminated against 914 black qualified applicants who applied for Customer Service Representative positions and were not hired," according to the DOJ.
The DOJ also claims that "Black applicants failed the testing portion of NIPSCO's selection process at a statistically significant higher rate than white applicants"; and NPSCO used a test that was not "validated as required" by agency rules.
Under the agreement NIPSCO will extend job opportunities to 11 female and eight black lawsuit class members for the Gary violations and eight black class members for the Merrillville facility, according to the DOJ.
"Creating a culture of inclusion and diversity is essential and we continue to focus on ensuring our employee base is reflective of the diverse communities we serve," NIPSCO spokesman Nick Meyer said in an emailed statement.
He said the OFCCP recently conducted a review of hiring practices for Temporary Meter Reader positions during Jan. 1, 2013, through July 31, 2014; and Customer Service Representative positions in 2013.
"The review indicated that there was little to no diverse hiring from a pool of candidates seeking opportunities for available positions in those two areas," Meyer said. "NIPSCO was not able to produce necessary records including resumes, applications and written selection criteria as we failed to preserve these records for the time period selected for the review."
The claims from 2013 and 2014 have been resolved in the agreement, Meyer said, and the utility "has since then taken corrective steps internally to address the findings."
The monetary settlement will be shared by "all affected members" of the settlement class in the form of back pay and interest – at least $259 each – and NIPSCO will pay the IRS for their Social Security earnings, according to the agreement.
NIPSCO will also give priority hiring status to the candidates for "future available and comparable positions over the next two years," Meyer said.
The agreement also says NIPSCO will assure that all future applicants are "afforded equal opportunity status" and will "cease using selection procedures, practices and/or policies which negatively affect the hiring of black and female applicants..."
The company must also stop using the test it was using at the time of the violations; review and revise its selection process; keep better records of hiring procedues; and train those involved in the hiring process to be more "neutral."
Meyer said that process is already underway.
"We have previously taken steps to improve the training associated with the hiring and record retention process, and NIPSCO continues to lead diverse workforce development efforts externally," he said.
"NIPSCO has made, and continues to make meaningful progress in the area of diverse hiring and it is critically important to any organization’s long-term success."
