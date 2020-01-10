Oss running for judge of Superior Court 1

MICHIGAN CITY – A La Porte attorney who formerly served as judge pro tem in La Porte County Superior Court 1 announced she will seek the Republican Party nomination as that court's judge.
Jaime M. Oss, managing partner at Huelat & Mack P.C., formally announced her campaign for the GOP nomination on Thursday.
She has practiced law in northern Indiana for more than 16 years, and has judicial experience from serving as a judge pro tem in Superior Court No. 1 for Judge Kathleen Lang from 2012-14.
She said will bring a "strong work ethic, leadership abilities, and passion for the rule of law" to the Michigan City-based court.
“The practice of law has always been an amazing privilege, and it has allowed me to not only serve my clients, but to serve my community,” Oss said.
"It is this spirit of service to the law and to community that has called me to run for this office."
Oss has been recognized for her contributions to the legal profession throughout the region and state. She was an Indiana Supreme Court appointment to the Indiana Innovative Initiative Working Group, and is a longtime member of the Indiana State Bar Association.
For the latter organization, Oss has served as a member of Board of Governors, District 2 Representative (2016-18); District Representative to the Executive Committee (2017-18); and chair of the Litigation Section for 2018-19.
She has been a member of the Appellate Practice Section, Legal Ethics Committee, Improvements in the Judiciary Committee, Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee, Women in the Law Committee, and Service Committee, which she chaired from 2012-14.
She was also a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of Indiana' s Board of Directors from 2014-16, and has served on its Amicus Committee since 2016. She was president of the Women Lawyers Association in 2016-17.
Locally, she was president of the La Porte County Bar Association in 2013 and 2015; and served on its Board of Governors in 2014 and from 2016 to present.
She is secretary of La Porte Building Trades and also serves on its Board of Directors; and serves as vice chair of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, for which she has served on the Board of Directors since 2013.
Among her many awards and honors, Oss won the 2019 Indiana State Bar Association Litigation Section Civility Award; was named a 2018 Super Lawyer; was named to the 2018 Michiana Forty Under 40 by the South Bend Chamber of Commerce; was named 2017 Outstanding Young La Portean by the Greater La Porte Chamber of Commerce and La Porte Jaycees; was named a 2016 Super Lawyer Rising Star; and was the 2014 Most Influential Woman of Northwest Indiana in Law.
Born and raised in La Porte County, Oss has been married for 18 years, and she and her husband have three sons. The family attends Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City.
Oss said she is "poised to serve with strength, compassion, and commitment; and is excited to kick off her campaign."
An official campaign kickoff party will be announced soon, she said. Until then, anyone wishing more information or to volunteer to help the campaign should contact JaimeOssForJudge@gmail.com or 219-879-3253.
