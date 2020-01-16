Bariatric service opens in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY – Patients who once had to drive two counties away for bariatric surgery and services can now find weight loss assistance in La Porte County.
Franciscan Health Michigan City has opened a bariatric services office at its Woodland Health Center at 8865 West CR-400N in Michigan City. The office will provide treatment and support for patients before and after weight loss surgery, which can be performed at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The staff includes bariatric surgeons Dr. Thomas Shin, MD, FACS, bariatric program medical director; and Dr. Sandra Wischmeyer, DO.
Both are independent physicians who choose to practice at Franciscan Health. A full complement of registered dietitians and registered nurses are also available to assist patients.
The clinical team is dedicated to supporting patients throughout the bariatric surgery process, including preparation for surgery, post-operative recovery and changes in diet and lifestyle, Wischmeyer said.
“It’s an amazing service and an amazing resource that we will be able to provide to this area,” she said.
Wischmeyer said they recommend patients to initially go to a bariatric seminar to learn why the surgical program is the best way to lose weight.
Then a patient can make an appointment with one of the surgeons in the clinic for a consultation.
The next bariatric services seminar is at 1 p.m. Sunday at Franciscan Health Michigan City in the Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room.
Shin encourages people struggling with weight loss to come to the seminar to ask questions and learn more about bariatric surgery.
“This is probably the biggest and best decision they can make to improve their health and improve their quality of life. It’s a safe and effective procedure,” he said, stressing the earlier a person opts for surgery, the more effective it is in preventing worsening medical conditions.
For more information about Franciscan Health bariatric services, call 219-214-4401 or visit franciscanhealth.org and search for bariatric services.
