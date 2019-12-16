FROM ONE GENERATION TO ANOTHER

Photos by Kelley SmithSt. Stanislaus School fifth-grader Sidney Ratliff hands a Christmas gift to a resident at Aperion Care Arbors Michigan City, where students went to sing, provide gifts and treats, and spread holiday cheer on Friday.
Rev. Walter Ciesla played the guitar as the children and residents sang along in both English and Polish.
The Saints Club sang classics like "Silent Night" and "Jingle Bells," and some lesser-known gems such as "Santa Must Be Polish."
Fourth-grader Lorelei Novak delivers a holiday card to a resident.
Fourth-graders Maddasin Neulieb and Brady Pawlak and their fellow Saints Club members visited the assisted living facility to sing Christmas carols to the residents.
