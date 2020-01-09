Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
THURSDAY
A 34-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Battery was reported in the 600 block of Cedar.
WEDNESDAY
Police are investigating a case of robbery at Charley's Eastside Liquors at 11 a.m. The suspect is a 45-year-old man, and is suspected of using a blunt object (club, hammer, etc) in the commission of the crime.
Police are investigating a case of robbery at Check 'N Go in the 5000 block of Franklin Street. The suspect is a 50-year-old man, and is suspected of using a knife or cutting object in the commission of the crime.
Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue.
Citi Trends reported a case of theft in the 4300 block of Franklin Street.
A radio antenna was broken off from a truck in the 200 block of Allen.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 5200 block of Franklin Street.
SUNDAY
Police are seeking four suspects in a theft from a vehicle at Dollar General at 244 Dunes Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.