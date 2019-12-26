top story MAKING SURE THERE'S TOYS FOR ALL Dec 26, 2019 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Volunteer Carol Flores restocked the toys as space became available. The owner-operator of Cabo's Ice Cream Shop, Flores also helped to feed the toy shop volunteers. More than 700 families were served between Wednesday and Friday by the toy shop and its corresponding holiday food giveaway. Toys were categorized by age and gender to make for easy shopping; and parents also could choose items like games, crafts, books, clothes, stuffed animals and more. Photos by Kelley SmithEleven-year-old Scott Gembala took a day off school to volunteer at the annual toy shop giveaway hosted by the Salvation Army of Michigan City. Alondra Flores came home from Indiana University in Bloomington to volunteer her services helping parents select the perfect gifts for their children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKING SURE THERE'S TOYS FOR ALL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Eedition The News Dispatch 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNIPSCO fined for discriminationFIRE DESTROYS WESTVILLE RESTAURANTPolice seek driver, info after car hits treesArrest made in downtown stabbingSuspect bitten by K-9 after chaseDunes is 'like Yellowstone now'PADS seeks matching funds for new homeLilly scholars namedOne rescue not enough for 'gentle giant'Festival to benefit homeless Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAirport bus service ends Dec. 31 (1) Recent Comments keyunnaatl@aol.com said: I am sadden and deeply hurt by Coach USA shuttering it's doors. This coach line has been apart of my travels when I was in the military and my… View more Prince charles said: Swistek should be the Chief of police. He and the other two did the right thing. View more Mandy said: sounds like a good idea to me View more Mandy said: very strange sad situation for sure...maybe we can move on now View more Cgant said: Congrats to all new chief of police and his assistants,so very proud of you all.. View more Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
