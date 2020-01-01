MICHIGAN CITY – Seven decades add up to a lot of years, and, for Frank and Bridget “Dolly” Schiavone, that total includes plenty of laughter, special memories of family and friends, and service to others.
“We loved every minute of it. It was a beautiful life,” 93-year-old Frank said. “We had a hilarious marriage.”
The two commemorated the rare occasion with a special celebration, including a vows renewal, on Dec. 8 – just three days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary.
Frank and Dolly, both of full Italian descent, met in Chicago at Cinch Manufacturing Company, where Frank was plant manager and Dolly worked as a kick press operator.
“We met because she was a good bowler,” Frank explained. “She was a pretty good-looking girl – I set my eyes on her.”
They got engaged at Garfield Park on Chicago’s West Side through more of a mutual agreement, rather than a formal proposal.
“He said he didn’t believe in long engagements,” Dolly, who turned 92 on Dec. 19, remembered.
“We said, ‘Should we get married? Yeah, let’s do it',” Frank explained.
“I bought the best rings I could when we married,” he went on. “She has had the same set after 70 years.”
The two married about 18 months later – but not when they originally planned. They were set to tie the knot on Aug. 21, 1949, but about six weeks prior, Frank lost $3,000 gambling. Unfortunately, Dolly’s father, who was a printer, had already finished the invitations.
“I grabbed those invitations and threw them in the fire,” Frank recalled, “I promised my father-in-law I’d marry her before she outgrew the dress.”
Five hundred invitations were sent out for the Dec. 11 date at Saint Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Chicago, and an estimated 1,000-1,200 guests attended the reception.
“We had the largest cake made in Chicago until Mayor (Richard) Daley’s wedding cake,” Frank said.
Held at the 25th Ward Democratic Convention Hall, he said they served beef sandwiches at their “Peanut Wedding” reception (an Italian-American immigrant tradition in Chicago at the time when peanuts and beef were popular foods).
An 18-piece orchestra played for 45-minute stretches followed by short breaks, and guests continuously ate and danced for the three-hour celebration.
The couple lived in Chicago for the first 10 years of their marriage.
Frank, who had actually began barber school even before finishing high school, was busy practicing his trade when his good friend, Abe Gigron, convinced him to move to his hometown of Michigan City in July 1959.
Gigron played pro football for 11 seasons, mostly for the Cleveland Browns, before getting into coaching. After serving in other positions, he eventually became head coach of the Chicago Bears for three years. Frank was associated with the team for 18 years, including on their payroll as an administrator.
The Schiavones have five children: Gerard, born in 1955 and now living in Cincinnati, Ohio; Gary, born the next year; and three daughters who live in Michigan City: Gina (Taylor), born in 1960; Gail (Rusboldt), born five years later; and Gidget (Griffin) born in 1968. Today, Frank and Dolly have seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and are expecting a fourth grandchild in April.
But parenthood didn’t come easy – they first suffered five miscarriages and one stillborn.
Yet, this only demonstrated their commitment to raising a family, Griffin said.
“We went to adopt. They said it would take 14 months. Before it was up, Dolly was pregnant,” Frank explained.
The Schiavone’s first local home was a “19-room house on the highest sand dune in Michigan City,” said Frank, who had wanted to live on Lake Michigan since he was a child.
“We saw it, and it was nice,” he said.
But a pregnant Dolly had to climb 75 steps to reach their home, which necessitated a move to another on Lake Shore Drive. The couple would end up living in two more houses on the road over a course of 25 years – even though Dolly had almost drowned as a teenager when friends jokingly threw her in Lake Michigan.
“I’ve always been afraid of water,” she admitted.
“As a mom, I think back now how the lake was her backyard and how she lived not having a nervous breakdown,” said Griffin. “And I look back on how she spent those years raising five kids while not driving or having a driver’s license.”
She explained how her mother was scared to drive after falling out of a car door when a drunk driver hit her and Frank.
Yet, “Mom and Dad’s house was the ‘go-to’ house,” Griffin said. “They always had a houseful. They called them Mom and Dad.”
“I felt like they were my kids,” Dolly said. “They all called me ‘Mom.’ I loved it.”
“Our house was always active.”
“There was so much love in that house. The way that they lived taught us how to live. They fought – they lived,” Griffin said. “It was a perfect marriage because we knew they weren’t perfect.”
Frank remembered the time early on in their marriage when he and his wife “broke all the dishes in the house in one argument” but “didn’t throw them at each other.” They ate off paper plates until they were able to purchase a new set of dishes.
“You have your ups and downs, but that’s all a part of life,” Griffin said. “They were very realistic parents.”
Later on, when the couple moved to Frank’s father’s property on Meer Road, the Schiavones enjoyed hosting large parties for 12-14 years for their family and friends. Often, a few hundred guests would show up.
“Share everything you have with all your beautiful friends,” Frank said. “We loved getting up and doing something for someone else.”
Growing up in the Schiavones’ home, “Experiences were always big. Every day was a different experience,” Griffin said. “They taught us the quality of life.”
Frank first worked in Michigan City as a barber before gaining employment with Dunham-Bush and Joy Manufacturing. Over the course of three or four decades, the couple would run a rotating Bingo game together with friends, the late Allan Shinn and his wife, Georgiana, in Michigan City as well as Hobart, New Buffalo, Michigan; Benton Harbor, Michigan; and other locations. It was actually at one of these, the Ahepa Lodge 78 in Hobart, that Griffin met her husband of 25 years.
About 90 attended the Schiavone’s special anniversary event at the Paragon Restaurant & Pub in Hobart. The couple enjoyed a “first dance” and Frank’s nephew, Ambrose Panico, performed the ceremony.
“This made it even more special,” Griffin said.
Adding excitement to the evening, Frank accidentally fell in the restroom while Dolly was waiting for him at the altar. Paramedics had to come and the ceremony was delayed an hour.
The night’s event was a further testimony to Griffin’s comment, “There was never a dull moment” in the long marriage of her parents.
“It was a great big beautiful 70 years,” said Frank, referencing the analogy that between someone’s birth and death dates there's a dash to be filled with life.
“It was such a warm feeling that when you look at that dash and you see all those 70 years popping up all over,” Frank said of the celebration. “It was such a sensation. There was someone there from all those times of my life.”
