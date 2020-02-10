UNION MILLS — The area’s top spellers will compete Thursday night in the 2020 La Porte County District Spelling Bee at South Central School.
The annual event gets underway at 6 p.m., with students from 21 area schools competing to be named the La Porte County District winner.
Students from grades 3-8 will compete, and at the conclusion of the competition, three students will be awarded trophies for first, second and third place.
These students, along with 11 additional top spellers, will advance to the next round of competition, the Regional Spelling Bee. The La Porte County District Spelling Bee is the first of two local competitions that feed into the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C in May.
Thursday’s winners will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee on March 10 at Wheeler High School. That competition will feature those top 14 students from La Porte County, along with district champions from Lake and Porter counties.
One winner will be awarded an all-expense-paid trip to Washington.
The LaPorte County District Spelling Bee is sponsored by Kankakee Valley REMC.
“With a strong commitment to providing opportunities for youth to excel academically, Kankakee Valley REMC is pleased to be the local sponsor for the Scripps National Spelling Bee,” Amanda Steeb, director of marketing and communications, said.
“We look forward to this competition being a memorable experience for the students and their families.”
Visitors attending Thursday’s competition should use Door 3 or Door 15 at South Central, 9808 S. CR-600W in Union Mills.
