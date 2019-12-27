La PORTE – The Vibrant Communities Initiative hosted its Summit on the Future event earlier this month and nearly 150 people participated in both individual and group activities from trivia about La Porte County to discussion on the future of the county.
The summit represented the second phase of public engagement following Community Conversation workshops held throughout October and November. Summit participants learned the results of those workshops and of small group meetings held throughout the county.
The results led to the unveiling of the draft vision statement for a countywide action agenda – describing the county’s diverse people, rich quality of life, and supportive citizenry that make it a truly unique place, according to Maggi Spartz, president of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County.
The draft vision statement is supported by three goals focused around people, prosperity, and place – each with a series of strategies that help shape the community and achieve the community vision, she said.
“This was a big moment for this process; we’ve been engaging everyone in the county over the past few months to shape our future. The vision statement, goals and strategies represent what we’ve heard from all those conversations,” Spartz said.
“Like the 1992 ‘Take Charge’ process, this vision will guide our communities and county for decades. We want it to inspire us as we address our communities’ changing needs.”
Participants contributed through group discussion focused around specific prompts. Online polling helped identify priorities along with specific methods for enhancing the county.
The Vibrant Communities Initiative website, VibrantLPCounty.org, also contains an online survey about the vision statement, goal statements, and strategies discussed at the summit. Everyone who couldn’t attend – or is passionate about the future of their communities – is welcome and encouraged to participate, Spartz said.
The online survey will be available until Jan. 1, and while it won’t be the last chance to provide thoughts, ideas, or concerns about the process, it will help shape the action agenda.
The Vibrant Communities Initiative will take all the public input gathered throughout this process to draft an action agenda for the communities of La Porte County with specific programs, policies and projects that will strive to address major challenges and identify opportunities, according to Jack Arnett, executive director of the La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It’s been an exciting few months for our communities, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said. “We are still engaging people across La Porte County and want everyone to be excited about the recommendations.
"If you haven’t participated yet, then I strongly encourage you to complete the online survey or reach out through the website today.”
To learn more about the Vibrant Communities Initiative and to get involved, visit VibrantLPCounty.org.
