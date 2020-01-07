IVY TECH EMS PIONEER HONORED

Jeff Lawley, program chair of the Paramedic Science program at Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus, was named EMS Educator of the Year by the Indiana EMS Association at its conference in West Lafayette. Under Lawley’s leadership, the program recently achieved an initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. “I was surprised and humbled,” Lawley said of the honor. “It’s a validation of the work put into helping students succeed and helping them become what they've worked towards.” Lawley championed the first college-based Emergency Medical Services program in five counties, including the Paramedic Science program at Ivy Tech, and created new educational pathways for current and former peers, as more than 50 paramedics and firefighters have obtained college degrees with this program. “My goal is to be a student advocate and help facilitate students in the transition to becoming healthcare professionals who can go back to their communities and care for society, while also looking for ways to proactively help improve overall health,” he said. Lawley also works as a paramedic for Phoenix Paramedic Solutions in Rensselaer and coaches Special Olympics.