Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
MONDAY
Fraud was reported in the 1800 block of W. 10th Street at 3:31 p.m.
Police conducted a warrant arrest of a 34-year-old Michigan City man in the area of 11th and Maple streets at 12:15 p.m.
Lost property was found in the 1900 block of S. Woodland Avenue.
Three men and three women are being sought in connection to the battery of a 24-year-old man, who was reportedly beaten unconscious in the 100 block of Pinetree Court at 3:08 p.m.
Menard's is accusing a 32-year-old man of theft for renting scaffolding in October and failing to return it to the store.
A 44-year-old Long Beach woman is facing charges of Level 4 felony theft, and A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Franklin Street at 9:07 p.m. The robber reportedly used a knife or cutting instrument in the commission of the crime.
A 17-year-old has been arrested on charges of battery and criminal mischief.
A 30-year-old South Bend man is facing charges of residential entry, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
SUNDAY
Police conducted a warrant arrest against a 25-year-old man in the area of Michigan Boulevard and U.S. 12 at 12:38 a.m.
Criminal mischief was reported in the 1300 block of Franklin Street.
Police are investigating a case of counterfeiting in the 5800 block of Franklin Street.
SATURDAY
A lost Social Security card was reported in the 2600 block of Franklin Street.
A 16-year-old girl ran away from home in the 1800 block of Franklin Street.
Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Manhattan at 9:46 p.m.
Meijer reported two cases of theft, one at 9:47 p.m. and the other at 10:44 p.m.
Police conducted a warrant arrest on a 23-year-old woman in the 200 block of W. Kieffer Road.
DEC. 20
Virks Discount Liquor reported a case of theft from a coin-operated machine at 9:12 a.m.
Domestic battery was reported in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street at 6:01 p.m.
Check fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Spring Street.
DEC. 19
A 53-year-old man was bitten by a dog in the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
