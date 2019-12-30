Teaming up to deliver food and so much more

MICHIGAN CITY – In a combined effort to better serve the residents of La Porte County, representatives from La Porte County Meals on Wheels and La Porte Meals on Wheels announces that the two organizations will merge effective Jan. 1.
"Meals on Wheels’ caring community volunteers directly impact the issues of social isolation, hunger, and loneliness in our communities," according to Cheryl Daurer, executive director of Michigan City-based La Porte County Meals on Wheels.
"They do this by nourishing and enriching the lives of homebound seniors and disabled persons with the daily support they need to remain healthy and living at home."
Once combined, the organization expects to "keep up with the growing need by increasing the number of clients served throughout La Porte County, enhancing services including menu choices, transporting food in heated thermal cases, expanding ability to service waiver clients, and creating a stronger presence to advance fundraising and strategic partners hips," Daurer said.
Since its inception 45 years ago, La Porte County Meals on Wheels has delivered over 1.5 million meals to residents in and around Michigan City, she said. The Michigan City office operates 11 delivery routes and with the assistance of 135 volunteers, delivers meals to approximately 120 clients a day.
La Porte Meals on Wheels was founded in1975 and has served 1.2 million meals, according to Daurer. The La Porte office operates eight delivery routes and delivers meals to approximately 67 clients a day with the help of 97 volunteers.
"Meals on Wheels seeks to be a collaborative leader by expanding services to our clients, allowing them to continue living independently, with dignity and self-respect," she said. "We honor our clients’ desire to remain in their own homes, where they want to be, through one of the most successful social solutions in America."
She said the local organizations' “volunteers, staff and the Board of Directors are united in our mission as one organization to deliver more than just a meal. We are very excited about the possibilities of what we will do together to benefit our county. Together, we can deliver."
The combined organization’s central office will be at 301 E. 8th St. in Michigan City, with a second office to be maintained in La Porte for volunteer meal pick up and delivery.
For more information or to donate, visit laportecountymealsonwheels.org or call 219-872-9117.
