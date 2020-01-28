MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City announced Tuesday that it has reached 98.8 percent of the $200,000 goal it set for its annual holiday fundraising campaign.
“We set a lofty goal this year of $200,000,” said Major Becky Simmons, corps officer of the local Salvation Army. “But raising $197,724.43 puts us very close to achieving that goal and we are very happy with the results of this campaign.”
The Salvation Army sets a campaign goal every Christmas season, money raised through the annual Red Kettle campaign, along with online/mail-in donations and sponsorship dollars, Simmons said.
These funds help serve needy families during the holidays, but also help The Salvation Army operate throughout the year, she said.
“All of the money raised through our Christmas campaign stays right here in Michigan City to meet the needs of people who are struggling with basic needs – funding programs such as our food pantry, men’s shelter, weekend backpack feeding program, utility assistance and diaper bank,” Simmons said.
Also supported by donations from the Christmas Campaign is the Pathway of Hope program, the newest program implemented by the local Salvation Army.
“This program works with the entire family with intense case management in hopes of breaking the cycle of generational poverty,” Simmons said.
In 2018, The Salvation Army of Michigan City set a Christmas Campaign goal of $160,000 and easily met that goal by raising more than $170,000, Simmons said.
She said she was initially concerned about setting a higher goal this year, but the higher amount was necessary to continue meeting the volume of clients served by The Salvation Army.
The Christmas Campaign goal is set every year based on the annual budget, Simmons said.
“With an increase in the number of ‘working poor’ we are seeing in the community, we have seen a definite increase in the number of families and individuals being served every month,” she said.
And she said the community answered the call.
“We could not have gotten this close to achieving our goal without the tremendous generosity and support of the community,” Simmons said.
“Michigan City is a place of such giving people, businesses and organizations – we are just overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we’ve seen over the holidays. Our campaign giving season will continue through the end of January, so donors are still welcome to contribute a gift to support our services.”
Specifically, The Salvation Army would like to acknowledge:
Christmas Campaign co-chairs for the 2019 season, Chuck and Rita Oberlie, along with Tom and Sandy Cipares
gold level Christmas Campaign sponsors including Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa; Horizon Bank, and Central States Manufacturing
the many volunteers who spent numerous hours ringing a bell at one of 12 kettle sites
the businesses that hosted red kettles
anyone who made a donation, large or small, during the holiday season.
More information, including ways to donate or volunteer, is available at sa michigancity.org or by calling 219-874-6885.
