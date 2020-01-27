Park ranger to address LWV
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters of La Porte County will host Lynda Lancaster, Park Ranger at Indiana Dunes National Park, at its Lunch with the League on Tuesday, Feb. 11. She will discuss important sites in the National Park Service associated with the Ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The program starts at noon at Patrick’s Grille, 4125 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees should arrive at 11:30 a.m. to order lunch from the menu. For more information, visit lwvlaporte.org or email wvlaporte@gmail.com.
Celebrating LWV’s 100th anniversary
VALPARAISO — The League of Women Voters of Porter County is celebrating the LWV’s 10 year anniversary with Equali-TEA, a traditional tea party with a short presentation and keynote by Vivienne Khokhar. The event will be at the Valparaiso Woman’s Association House, 102 Washington St. in Valparaiso at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
A photo presentation has been organized by the Westchester Historical Museum depicting Porter County events and women from this era. The event is free, and guests are asked to wear white to commemorate past suffragists.
Vendors wanted for Dunes festival
MICHIGAN CITY — Environmental non-profit Save the Dunes is seeking regional vendors for the 10th annual Jammin with Save the Dunes fundraiser on June 6 at Washington Park. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend.
Potential food vendors for this event include local restaurants that can operate within a 10 x 10 space, or local food trucks. Potential boutique vendors must sell dunes- or beach-related items that fit the theme of the event. No electricity is available and lighting is limited to Park lighting. Batteries and generators are welcome.
Completed agreements must include a one-time payment of $100 for food vendors and $50 for boutique vendors. For more information, contact Amber Seiler at 219-879-3564, ext. 121, or amber@savedunes.org. Completed agreements must be received no later than March 1.
Girl Scout camp registration open
FORT WAYNE — Summer camp registration for the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana council is now open. Girl Scout camps give girls the chance to make new friends, conquer challenges, and explore nature. Camp is open to girls currently in grades K-12, and no previous Girl Scout experience is required.
Girls can attend residential or day camp in a variety of locations. Mini camps, Community camps, and weekend or weeklong camps are available at Camp McMillen in Huntertown, Indiana, Camp Logan in Syracuse, Indiana, and Camp Soni Springs in Three Oaks, Michigan. For more information and to register, visit gsnim.org.
