La PORTE — A former Indiana State Prison inmate charged with murdering a fellow offender in 2017 will return to La Porte Superior Court 2 on Thursday to hear the verdict in his case.
Francisco Angel Amaro, 35, is currently incarcerated at the Westville Correctional Facility. However, while he was an inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City on an unrelated murder charge, he was accused of the fatal stabbing of inmate Willie Steele.
Steele, who also was serving time for a double murder in Gary, was delivering breakfast trays on the second level of the cell house at around 4:30 a.m. on July 26, 2017, when he was stabbed.
According to the probable cause affidavit, surveillance footage shows that when Steele approached IDU Cell No. 250, a white or light-colored pole ejected from the opening in the door, striking Steele and causing him to collapse and strike his head on the guardrail.
“Within five minutes DOC staff arrives on the second floor, followed by medical staff,” the affidavit states. “An ambulance was summoned. The victim was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where he passed away.”
Jail staff determined the cell belonged to Amaro, who refused to be interviewed, was removed and placed into holding.
An initial search of his cell did not reveal any weapons. However, a makeshift spear and knife were found in the cell’s heating duct after further inspection, the report says.
A witness told the Department of Correction investigator that Steele had been warned that the attack was going to happen.
According to the man, someone entered the dorm he shared with Steele two days prior to the stabbing and handed Steele a package containing “illegal drugs, possibly synthetic marijuana.”
The witness said he told Steele to give the package back, and that Steele reportedly took it to Cell No. 230 and indicated to its occupant that he did not wish to deliver it.
“[The witness] indicated that neither he nor Steele believed there to be any issue with the offender in cell 230 … for not delivering the package,” the affidavit states.
However, upon returning to work on the morning of the incident, the witness said, another inmate informed Steele of a plot to stab him with a spear, warned him to “stay away from the bars” and threatened that if Steele did not comply, the witness would be attacked next.
“[The witness] is certain the offender in cell 230 paid someone to stab Steele; he indicated neither he nor Steele have ever had any problems with Francisco Amaro,” the affidavit states.
The occupant of Cell No. 230, who was serving time on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, appears not to have been charged in connection with Steele’s murder, as his most recent criminal case in online court database Odyssey is from 2009.
The probable cause affidavit notes that no photographs could be taken of the crime scene because “inmates in IDU had started several fires in the cell block” shortly after the murder, including the location where Steele had collapsed after being stabbed.
Amaro’s jury trial started Tuesday and ended Wednesday. Jurors will return to La Porte Superior Court 2 on Thursday for deliberation.
Charged with murder and a Level 4 felony count of prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon, Amaro faces up to an additional 77 years in prison if convicted.
On the murder charge for which he is currently serving a prison sentence, Amaro’s earliest possible release date is April 2051.
