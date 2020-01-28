MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry hosted the first of his planned monthly Coffee with the Mayor sessions at the Michigan City Senior Center on Tuesday.
The event attracted a large turnout, and residents spent an hour asking Parry about his plans – and about their various problems.
Among the topics of discussion were code enforcement issues, major projects, and city finances. Among the issues the mayor addressed:
Jobs
Light-industrial, living-wage jobs are what the mayor hopes to attract to Michigan City during his time in office. He said he hopes to bring in work that appeals to people who do not want to work at the casino, or in retail or food service.
South Shore Double Track
Parry said he is “opposed” to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s double track project and to the city’s decision under the previous administration to devote millions of dollars to it. He said he doesn’t foresee any significant progress happening with the project within the next three years.
Marquette Mall
The mayor pledged to contact the current owner of the nearly empty mall to discuss the options for revitalizing the property. He said that if the owner continues to be uncooperative, he will use code enforcement to “bring him to the table.”
Franciscan Health Michigan City
To address a concern raised by hospital officials early this month, Parry said he will ask the Indiana Department of Transportation to reopen the access road along U.S. 421 to the new hospital for city buses, which currently approach the property from the west side. The hospital has requested that riders be dropped off farther to the east near the main entrance.
Former St. Anthony Hospital property
A U.S. military veteran himself, Parry said he hopes to get a Veterans Administration clinic and/or a residential facility for veterans into the site Franciscan moved out of last year.
Former Memorial Hospital property
The mayor said he would rather see condos than apartments developed at the site, so as to keep the site from becoming a low-income project.
Housing and homelessness
Parry said he has been talking with Jim Musial at Citizens Concerned for the Homeless about ways to get the city’s homeless population “back on their feet and engaged in the community.” He expressed concern for “the path Michigan City is traveling,” and said he doesn’t want the city to become “the place that the homeless want to live.”
Michigan City Promise Scholarship
The Promise Scholarship currently provides money for local students to attend college, but Parry said he has been talking with Michigan City Area Schools Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins about expanding the program to include kids wanting to enter trades or other vocational training.
Dog beach
A lover of rescue dogs, especially senior animals, Parry said “there is definitely going to be a dog-friendly beach in Michigan City” under his administration.
Riverboat funding
Just one week after it was reported that the city’s Riverboat Fund is the lowest it has ever been at $1.2 million, Parry told his audience that he plans to curb spending. The city has received approximately $265 million in riverboat funds since the casino was established in 1997, he noted; and he promised his administration will behave in a more “fiscally responsible” manner than previous administrations.
