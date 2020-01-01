Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
MONDAY
Shots were reportedly fired in the 200 block of W. Coolspring Avenue at 12:54 a.m. Brass casings were later recovered by police.
Four Good Year tires on a 2013 Hyundai were damaged, resulting in a cost of $300 in the 400 block of Herring Gull Lane.
Five people are suspected in the battery of a 60-year-old man in the 100 block of W. Barker Ave.
A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 200 block of Union at 4:12 a.m. The passenger-side door was dented and scratched, causing $3,000 in damage.
A 54-year-old New Chicago man was arrested on a B misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
A 36-year-old South Bend woman was arrested on a Level 6 felony charge of domestic battery for causing minor injury to a 70-year-old woman.
TUESDAY
Theft was reported in the 200 block of Thomas at 1:53 p.m.
Police are investigating a case of harassment and intimidation in the 1700 block of Manhattan at 2:23 p.m.
A 27-year-old woman reported a case of invasion of privacy in the 3900 block of Franklin.
Meijer reported a case of shoplifting at 8:05 p.m.
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash resulting in $1,200 in damages to a 2004 Subaru.
A 23-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a C misdemeanor.
A 20-year-old Michigan City man was arrested on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Walker.
