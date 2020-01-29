VALPARAISO — As health officials across the country ramp up efforts to detect and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus from China, a possible case is being monitored in Porter County.
“In conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, the Porter County Health Department has identified an individual traveling through Porter County as potentially infected with the novel coronavirus,” according to a statement from Dr. Maria Stamp of the Porter County Health Department.
“Final diagnosis awaits the results of laboratory tests to be performed by the CDC,” according to Stamp. “Out of an abundance of caution, the individual has been placed in isolation and is currently under active medical supervision.”
Officials would not confirm reports that the patient was visiting Porter County after a trip to China, and would not say where the patient was being treated.
The statement said in the interim, “all applicable protocols” have been implemented.
Letty Zepeda, Health Department administrator, stressed that it is not a confirmed case.
“We would like emphasis on the fact that this is not a confirmed case of novel coronavirus,” she said. “We have a person under investigation (PUI) that is currently in a medical facility and is getting the proper care required for someone experiencing flu-like symptoms.”
Zepeda said the patient “is doing well, does not have a fever, and is improving. The person is in isolation as a precautionary measure.”
The CDC has had the blood/lab work performed on the patient, she said, and is awaiting results.
“Turn-around time is approximately 24-36 hours,” she said, and once results are back, a further statement will be issued.
A spokeswoman for the state health agency referred specific questions to Porter County, adding, “ISDH works in tandem with local and federal partners on any investigation.”
The CDC reports the immediate health risk from novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to the general public in the United States is considered low, according to Zepeda.
U.S. health officials this week said they are expanding screenings of international travelers and taking other precautions, but stressed that, for now, the risk to Americans is very low.
“At this point Americans should not worry for their own safety,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at a press conference Tuesday.
China has confirmed more than 4,500 people with the respiratory illness, which in severe cases can cause pneumonia, with dozens more counted in other countries.
In the U.S., as of Wednesday, there have been five confirmed cases. A total of 165 people have been tested, with 68 of the tests negative and 92 pending, according to the CDC.
There have been confirmed cases in Illinois, California, Washington and Arizona. All five of those had traveled to the hardest-hit part of China – and CDC says there is no sign that they have spread the illness to anyone else.
Along with the U.S. can China, confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.
Azar called it “a very fast-moving, constantly changing situation.”
In the U.S., the CDC is beefing up checks of incoming travelers. It had been screening for illness among passengers arriving from the epicenter of China’s outbreak at five U.S. airports.
But people who’ve visited other parts of China still may be arriving, with stops in other places first. Now, CDC is sending extra staff to other “quarantine stations” to screen arrivals at 18 airports and at border crossings in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego.
The State Department has also chartered a plane to evacuate diplomats from the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak started, and some other Americans.
Asked if those evacuees would be quarantined, Azar said there will be doctors on the flight to check all passengers so health officials can decide if additional steps are needed.
With an incubation period of two to 14 days, travelers may arrive showing no symptoms. But CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier said the screenings are an opportunity to educate travelers that if they start feeling sick – with a fever, cough or flu-like symptoms – after returning from an outbreak zone, they should contact their doctor.
That’s exactly what the first U.S. patients did.
Azar said he has directed $105 million to fight the outbreak. Among the next steps, the CDC developed a test for the virus and aims to make it usable by state health departments to speed diagnosis of suspected cases. Research also is under way to develop a vaccine or treatment.
Airport screenings were initially done in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta. That has been expanded to Anchorage, Alaska; Boston; Dallas; Detroit; El Paso, Texas; Honolulu; Houston, Miami, Minneapolis; Newark, New Jersey; Philadelphia; San Diego; Seattle; Washington, D.C. (Dulles); and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Porter County Health Department said people can help prevent the spread of any respiratory infection, including coronavirus and flu, by following proper preventative measures.
“Coronavirus and influenza share many of the same symptoms, and can also be prevented by exercising many of the same precautions,” Zepeda said.
Those include:
Wash hands with soap for 20 seconds
Cover mouth/nose when sneezing, coughing
Sanitize surfaces that may be contaminated
Steer clear of others that may exhibit flu/cold like symptoms
If illness persists, contact your doctor for direction.
