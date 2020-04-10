UNION MILLS — Just because Derek Budka is working from home doesn’t mean he’s getting any more sleep than when school was in session.
The South Central High School assistant director of technology has his phone scheduled to go off every two hours, two minutes, night and day.
That’s how long it takes a 3-D printer to fashion a 0.75-millimeter piece of plastic filament, much like the thread in a weed trimmer, into a visor to be used with transparent sheets to create protective shields.
“It’s around the clock,” Budka said. “I put the filament on the printer, then set the timer on my phone to wake up and set it again. It keeps going the whole time.”
Budka and SC principal Ben Anderson presented 20 visors/shields to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, the first in what will be a series of donations by the school. They also plan to give them to Franciscan Health Michigan City and La Porte County Emergency Medical Services.
“We’re overwhelmed by their thoughtfulness, that they’re thinking of us as we face this crisis like everybody else,” Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen said.
“Our deputies are in situations that can change very rapidly, in a moment’s notice. It’s great to have this available to put in their tool box. When they contacted us about it, we were just blown away. It absolutely means more than I can ever say in words.”
The timing of the donation proved especially crucial as the Sheriff’s Office had recently placed an order for the protective equipment, which is expensive and in high demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visors can be disinfected and re-used.
“We had the resources and we were able to put it into action,” Budka said. “When Ben texted me the story and said, ‘Can we do this?,’ I was like, of course, there’s nothing stopping us.”
Anderson read a story online of a similar undertaking at Rochester High School and immediately thought of Budka.
“Derek’s our guru,” Anderson said. “He’s good with everything. He’s truly a rock star.”
Budka researched the project and downloaded templates before meeting Anderson at the high school last week to begin the testing process and work out a few kinks in the printer.
“It’s very simplistic, but it works very well,” Anderson said.
In addition to the printer, the school already had plenty of filament and transparency paper available. The filament is placed into an extruder on the back of printer, which heats up the material to 218 degrees and pushes it through the die to create the desired shape.
The visor and shield are threaded by a rubber band on the back of the visor with the paper attached to hooks on the front.
“It takes a lot longer than a piece of paper,” Budka said. “It takes a while for the printer to heat up.”
The school has another 3-D printer on its way, which will enable Budka to take the first one home and continue the process. A 2013 South Central graduate, he’s worked at the high school since graduating from Ball State in 2016.
“I had teachers who now are co-workers,” he said. “It’s a tag team effort, all hands on deck.”
The connections to South Central also extend to the Sheriff’s Department.
Allen is an SC grad; his mother is a retired SC teacher; and his two children both attend the school. He supervises the School Resource Officer program, manned by Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Biggs, another South Central alum whose children (MacKenzee, Ethan and Faith) were or are students there.
“Ben and I routinely stay in communication for different reasons,” Allen said. “We have several employees who went there. I have deep roots in the school system. It’s near and dear to my heart.”
