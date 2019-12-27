Compiled from Michigan City Police Department reports
THURSDAY
Police are investigating a case of property damage at Don's Barber Shop at 125 E. Barker Avenue at 7:17 a.m.
A hit-and-run crash involving a 25-year-old suspect and 75-year-old victim was reported in the 500 block of E. 11th Street at 1:49 p.m.
Police are investigating a case of attempted suicide and drug abuse in the 300 block of E. Homer.
Theft was reported in the 200 block of Merrihill Drive.
A 28-year-old man was reportedly battered by an 18-year-old in the 100 block of Patrick at 9:19 p.m.
Theft was reported in the 3200 block of Salem Court.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested for resisting law enforcement, an A misdemeanor, while warrants are being sought against a 20-year-old man for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a B misdemeanor; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an A misdemeanor.
Kohl's reported the receipt of a counterfeit bill at 8:03 p.m.
A 60-year-old Michigan City man was arrested from criminal trespass, an A misdemeanor, in the 5800 block of Franklin Street at 9:14 p.m.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for driving a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a C misdemeanor.
Police are investigating a case of domestic battery and criminal mischief in the 900 block of E. 11th Street.
Compiled from La Porte County Sheriff's Office reports
THURSDAY
Report of shots fired and a vehicle fleeing the scene with firearms, almost striking someone, at 11:11 p.m. The report was found to be false and unfounded by a disgruntled baby's father and that father's mother. The caller was the mother, making the false claim.
TUESDAY
A subject was arrested and summoned to Superior Court 3 for driving while suspended prior.
MONDAY
A report was made of two males physically fighting in the parking lot of Family Express.
Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male receiving CPR at 2:10 a.m. Upon arrival with La Porte County EMS, the male was found to be deceased and had a DNR on file.
SUNDAY
A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of all three occupants of a vehicle; two for possession of methamphetamine and one for a false identity statement.
