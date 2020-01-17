Wozniak guilty of reckless homicide

MICHIGAN CITY – A man accused of providing his father with a fatal dose of heroin was acquitted Thursday of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, skirting the 20-40-year sentence that accompanies the Level 1 felony.
However, 27-year-old Joshua James Wozniak was found guilty of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony punishable by 1-6 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Wozniak’s jury trial started Monday in La Porte Superior Court 1; and ended Thursday after the jury deliberated for just over two hours.
Judge Michael Bergerson ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted, and scheduled Wozniak to return to court on Feb. 13 for argued sentencing.
Lawrence "Larry" Wozniak, 67, died inside his Springfield Township residence of a heroin overdose in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2019.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, the father and son had been using heroin and crack cocaine together over the course of several hours prior to the elder Wozniak’s death.
Police noted that Joshua Wozniak secured the drugs from South Bend, using money given to him for that purpose by Larry Wozniak.
Joshua Wozniak reportedly told police he had gone upstairs as his father injected a dose of heroin; and that when he returned, he found his father dead with the needle still in his arm.
A criminal investigation did not begin until a week later, after a witness informed the family that Joshua Wozniak had waited more than eight hours before calling 911.
When questioned by police about the lapse in time, the affidavit says, Joshua Wozniak told police he removed the needle and threw it in the trash; then went to a nearby gas station to withdraw additional money from his father's account in order to buy more heroin in Chicago.
It was after the Chicago trip and a quick clean-up of drug paraphernalia that 911 was called.
At his final pretrial conference in August, Joshua Wozniak insisted he was innocent and that the dose of heroin his father had injected had not been fatal.
Larry Wozniak's body was exhumed for an autopsy and a toxicology screening in September.
