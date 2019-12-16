BARKER'S YOUNG 'PATRIOTS' HONORED

Barker Middle School students from Mr. Olson and Ms. Summers' classes participated in the VFW Post 2536 "Patriot's Pen Essay Contest" 2019. This year's theme was "What Makes America Great." Eighth-graders Billie Hall, left, and Marissa Hooperwon each won $50 and advanced to regional competition.
