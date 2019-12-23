CHRISTMAS STORY COMES TO LIFE

St. John’s United Church of Christ, First Methodist Church of Michigan City, Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Queen of All Saints Catholic Church and students from Marquette Catholic High School collaborated to pull off the inaugural event, which attracted a small but steady crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.