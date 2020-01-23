La PORTE – After more than three hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury delivered two guilty verdicts against a former Indiana State Prison inmate accused of fatally stabbing another offender in 2017.
Francisco A. Amaro, 35, will return to La Porte Superior Court 2 on March 13 for sentencing on charges of murder, punishable by 45-65 years in prison; and possession of a deadly weapon in a penal facility, punishable by 2-12 years.
According to the Indiana State Police, Amaro fatally stabbed 49-year-old Willie Steele, another ISP inmate, with a makeshift spear or knife on July 26, 2017.
The probable cause affidavit in the case says video surveillance footage shows a white or light-colored pole ejecting from Amaro’s cell when Steele stopped to deliver a breakfast tray around 4:30 a.m. that morning.
Steele can be seen collapsing and striking his head on a guardrail as he fell. He succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Another offender reportedly told investigators he believed the stabbing was retaliation for Steele refusing to distribute a package of “illegal drugs, possibly synthetic marijuana” two days prior.
But the man said Steele had never had problems with Amaro, leading him to believe Amaro had been paid to commit the stabbing.
An initial search of Amaro’s cell turned up no weapons, but a makeshift spear and knife were later found in the cell’s heating duct.
Amaro is currently serving time for an unrelated murder in which he was convicted of fatally shooting a man in Marion in 2013. He is currently being held at the Westville Correctional Facility with an earliest possible release date of April 15, 2051, on the first murder charge.
Steele was serving time at ISP for a double murder. He was convicted of killing a 79-year-old woman and her 52-year-old daughter during an invasion of the women's Gary home in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.