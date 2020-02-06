MICHIGAN CITY – Randy Russell, superintendent of the Michigan City Water Works, has received the prestigious George Warren Fuller Award.
The honor was presented at the annual American Water Works Association meeting in Indianapolis on Jan. 28.
The Fuller award is presented annually to selected members in the United States and Canada for their distinguished service to the water supply field. It is the most highly regarded recognition within the AWWA organization.
Russell has served Michigan City for more than 45 years, beginning his career at age 17, mowing lawns at the water utility. He then worked in many capacities for the city, including serving as superintendent for more than 30 years.
Attending the reception to see him receive the award were Russell’s wife, Pat; daughter and son-in law, Abby and Kevin Collyard; and son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Shaye Russell.
Fuller awards are presented annually by the AWWA to the sections' respective selected members for distinguished service to the water supply field in commemoration of the engineering skill, diplomatic talent, and leadership which characterized the life of George Warren Fuller.
Fuller was a sanitary engineer who was also trained in bacteriology and chemistry. His career lasted from 1890 to 1934, and he was responsible for important innovations in water and wastewater treatment.
He designed and built both the first modern water filtration plant, and the first chlorination system that disinfected the U.S. drinking water supply.
Mayor Duane Parry expressed congratulations to Russell in obtaining this "highly regarded award" and thanked Russell’s for his "service to the citizens of Michigan City, and all his accomplishments."
