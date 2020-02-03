MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Rotary Club on Monday announced Cynthia “Cyndi” Davis will be honored with this year’s Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award.
Jessica O’Brien, president of the Rotary Club of Michigan City, said, “We are honored to present this award to Cyndi Davis this year.
“She is someone who works hard to meet the needs of this community in a variety of ways – all while showing the excellence, innovation and service above self we, as a club, have come to associate with the Paul J. Alinsky Excellence Award.”
This award is presented in honor of Paul Alinsky, a past Rotary Club President, past Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and founder of Sentinel Alarm Company. Alinsky passed away in 1997 and the award was created to keep his memory alive.
The award is given annually to a person from the Michigan City community who exhibits dedication to community service and excellence, and passion and innovation in their vocation/career – the areas in which Alinsky excelled.
Davis was nominated by Faye Moore and Willie Milsap, board members of the North Central Community Action Agency, which Davis serves as executive director.
The nomination included a long list of community service dedication and commitments, and stated: “Cyndi was actively participating in meetings, fundraising drives, planning conferences and workshops on most of the boards (and) … has been behind the scenes at events in the community most of her adult life.”
Past recipients of the award include Les Radke, Bud Ruby, Duane Mertl, Rotary Service Volunteers, Ron Bensz, Jerry Karstens, Emerson Spartz, Glen Lubeznik, James Welborne, Kathleen Lang, Bernie Scott, Jan Radford, Tom Ringo, Jim Dworkin, Dr. Lisa Hendricks, Marty Corley, Don Babcock, Rotary Club Members, Allan Whitlow and Dion Campbell.
A memorial inscribed with the names of past recipients is on display at City Hall at 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
The selection committee included Rotarians and non-Rotarians, who chose this year’s honoree from among five nominations.
Davis will be honored and presented with a replica of the Paul Alinsky memorial, along with a contribution to a charity of their choice, at Rotary’s meeting at noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Northern Indiana Education Foundation at 402 Franklin St.
This event is open to the public, and lunch is available for $12 per person.
