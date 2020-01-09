Frozen 5K Trail Run is Sunday
MICHIGAN CITY — Running enthusiasts are invited to experience Creek Ridge County Park by running in the Frozen 5K Trail Run on Sunday. The course is two loops around the park including one hill. Terrain may be frozen, snow covered, wet or dry start. The first 25 registered entrants will receive a plush animal hat with chin strap, and all others will receive one-size-fits-all hats and gloves. Online signups are available at: raceroster.com/events/2020/27458/frozen-5k-trail-run.
For questions, contact Paul Stofko email: stofko121@yahoo.com.
Fire Pension Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Fire Pension Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Fire Administration Office at 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes approval of PERF paperwork for a new hire; and elections to fill a retiree position and a 4-year active firefighter board seat.
Port Authority Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY –The Michigan City Port Authority Board of Directors will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom at 200 Heisman Harbor Dr. The agenda includes reports on the budget and financial oversight, port operations, and special events.
Redevelopment meetings Monday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission will meet in closed session at 4 p.m. Monday in the Planning Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The executive session will be for discussion of pending litigation, and purchase or lease of real property. Following the closed session, the commission will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The agenda will include election of officers, a request for Facade Program reimbursement for 113 York St.; and updates on the Ohio Street project, U.S. 12 Bridge project, and former Memorial Hospital site project.
Rules and Judiciary Committe to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Common Council's Judiciary and Rules Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the EOC Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting is to review proposed amendments on the ordinance on council rules of order and procedures.
Council to meet with department heads
MICHIGAN CITY – THe Michigan CIty Common Council will meet for a Joint Workshop with city department heads at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the EOC Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting is to discuss and review 2020 council committee assignments, board and liaison appointments, and mutual expectations of committee assignments.
School Board to meet Tuesday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan CIty Area Schools Board of School Trustees will conduct an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Administrative Building at 408 S. Carroll Ave. The agenda includes election of officers, setting of salaries and liaison appointments for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.