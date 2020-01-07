INDIANAPOLIS – Two area state legislators have asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to issue an official Declaration of Emergency for the Lake Michigan shoreline in La Porte and Porter counties.
“Multiple shoreline communities have already declared states of emergency because of the threatening shoreline erosion,” state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes said.
“Hoosiers need the governor to declare an emergency so that local communities can access federal emergency money. Not only are private homes affected, but our state’s vital Lake Michigan tourism industry is endangered if nothing is done. Your people need your help, governor.”
Tallian, whose hometown is one of three, along with Portage and Beverly Shores, to issue emergency declarations in the wake of near-record water levels on Lake Michigan which have led to severe shoreline erosion, hand delivered a letter to the governor's office on Monday asking for the state to get involved.
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, also signed the letter.
“Protecting and preserving Indiana’s National Lakeshore is vital to our community’s health, safety and local economy,” Boy said. “There was recently a state of emergency in Beverly Shores because the only roadway connecting east and west was in imminent danger of collapsing.
"That roadway [Lakefront Drive] has a gas line and a water main underneath it, and cost thousands of dollars to repair. We can and we must do everything in our power to protect the shoreline if we want to protect our communities from future costly states of emergency.”
The letter states that the Lake Michigan shoreline is "suffering from severe beach erosion."
That erosion has already forced the the closure of two Indiana Dunes National Park beaches – the Portage Riverwalk Beach and the Lake View Beach in Beverly Shores. High water also made beaches in Long Beach and Michiana Shores inaccessible this past summer.
"The erosion extends from the Lake/Porter county line near Ogden Dunes, east to the Portage/National Lakeshore Park;" the letter states, "it continues at Beverly Shores where the town is currently taking steps to protect Shore Drive; it continues at Long Beach in La Porte County, It may also affect other communities and property along the lakefront."
The erosion threatens both private property and public infrastructure, the legislators said in the letter.
"From homes in Ogden Dunes, Dunes Acres, and Long Beach, with failing sea walls, to the lakefront pavilion at Portage beach, to the water lines and gas lines that run under Lakefront Drive in Beverly Shores, there is imminent danger of substantial property loss to our state's citizens."
While the communities, along with the Porter County Board of Commissioners, have declared the erosion a disaster, the legislators want Holcomb to do the same.
"... we plead with you to declare a state emergency now," they wrote. "It is our understanding that such a declaration by your office would make available federal emergency dollars through FEMA to help out with needed emergency actions."
They point out that Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park are "some of the most visited parks in Indiana" and the "threat of seawalls, roads and even homes falling into Lake Michigan is certainly not conducive to a thriving tourism industry."
Copies of the letter were also sent to Indiana's two U.S. Senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun; and U.S. Reps. Pete Visclosky and Andre Carson.
