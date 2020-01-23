The Michigan City Police Department, in cooperation with Michigan City Area Schools, conducted a Preventative Safety Search at the AK Smith Career Center on Wednesday. The initiative was organized by MCPD school resource officers Steve Forker and Scott Combs, along with Justin Biggs, assistant principal of the Smith Center. K-9s from MCPD and Indiana State Police were utilized to conduct preventative searches of lockers and other common areas of the building.
