INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College’s new career coaching and employer connections initiative aims to empower students to achieve career aspirations by facilitating meaningful employer connections from pre-enrollment through post-graduation.
Career coaching and employer connections is a statewide initiative supported by a $1.1 million grant from the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation.
The program will emphasize comprehensive career readiness best practices alongside rigorous academics through the duration of the Ivy Tech student experience, Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said.
Each student will be required to develop a career action plan within the first semester of enrollment, informed by labor market data and aligned with the student’s academic plan, she said.
“Ivy Tech coaches will engage with students early and often, ensuring students complete iterative career-aligned milestones every 15 credit hours, including resume development, interview preparation, employer engagement and work-and-learn experiences.”
Ellspermann said the grant will help the program help students.
“We are grateful and honored for the investment the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation has made in Ivy Tech and our students,” she said. “Our approach to what some might refer to as career advising or career services is going to change and become part of the student experience from day one, so that when our graduates leave to take that next step in their career they are ready to enter into a high-value, high-demand job.”
Under the initiative, campus-based staff will help students align curriculum selection with high-wage, high-demand careers, as well as build and sustain employer partnerships, Ellspermann said.
“This new staffing structure will lead to a significant increase in individualized career coaching, student internships and other work-and-learn experiences, and career placements that align with the needs of Indiana’s workforce, all of which will ultimately enhance the Hoosier economy and strengthen communities across the state.”
That was the goal of the grant, according to Claire Fiddian-Green, president and CEO of the Fairbanks Foundation.
“Research shows that students who engage in career advising are more likely to select academic programs that align with their desired career, and students who complete work-and-learn experiences have greater success in securing employment after graduation,” she said. “We are proud to support Ivy Tech Community College’s work to provide students the resources and opportunities necessary to achieve meaningful career outcomes.”
Ivy Tech will roll out the new program through a phased approach over the next four years. The first phase started this fall with six campuses: Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend/Elkhart, Kokomo, Sellersburg and Madison. Student-facing activities will begin on these campuses this spring.
The Fairbanks Foundation grant will support the implementation of the program at the Indianapolis campus.
The Foundation adds to the list of partners who have provided resources to help the college establish the program, a list that includes Central Indiana Community Foundation, Glick Fund, Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Garatoni-Smith Family Foundation, JPMorgan Chase Foundation, and Salesforce.
