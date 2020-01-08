MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Health Michigan City has asked the city to relocate the bus stop at the hospital from the west side of the building to the main entrance, but City Transit Director Robin Tillman said to do so is not feasible at this time.
Lori Dudeck, Franciscan's director of human resources, told the Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety on Monday that as it currently sits, the bus stop is across from the Emergency Department near the back of the hospital.
To access the building, bus riders must cross an unmonitored area where no walkway currently exists, which Dudeck said can be difficult to navigate in the presence of snow, ice or rain.
Once inside the Emergency Department entrance, riders are unable to access the rest of the hospital, as that area is closed off. This often causes them to need navigation assistance, creating a hardship for hospital staff attempting to service a patient load that is always near capacity, Dudeck said.
She suggested the bus stop be moved farther east near the hospital’s main entrance; and said the hospital is willing to build a shelter for bus passengers at that location.
But Tillman objected to the request.
"At this time, it's not actually feasible for us to increase the timing or the distance on the route,” she told the Board of Works. “It may seem and appear simplistic, but public transit is to remain on public right-of-ways.
"Turning in parking lots is not recommended for safety reasons," she said. "Unfortunately, when the hospital was built, there was no consideration given to public transit. We did the best we could – we had to cut half the Westside to reach the hospital, and cut off Meijer, which is one of our most popular bus stops.”
Tillman suggested that, instead of moving the bus stop, the hospital build a walkway and sidewalks at the current stop location to assist pedestrians in accessing the hospital safely.
“In accordance with the FTA, if we are within four blocks of a facility, we are deemed to have served that facility,” she said.
Trish Weber, vice president of operations at Franciscan, said, “We’re talking about human safety, human lives here.”
She said the move would be safer for bus passengers because they would no longer have to cross an area intended for ED-bound ambulances. Additionally, the front desk at the main entrance is staffed 24 hours daily with someone who can help with navigation. And the walkway there is covered to protect pedestrians from the elements.
Weber also said she has tested the proposed change and found that moving the hospital bus stop to the main entrance would add just 34 seconds to the bus route.
But Tillman said it would take a 37-foot bus traveling in a double-lane parking lot significantly longer than 34 seconds to make the change.
"We try to minimize the obstructions and the traffic when we do have to go into a parking lot,” she said. “And as I said, we're not opposed to going to the other entrance. We simply don't have time to achieve that and travel safely throughout the complete route."
Tillman said the entire bus route will have to be revamped when the South Shore Line’s Double Track comes through town, and they could look at moving the hospital bus stop at that time.
At the request of Mayor Duane Parry, the Board of Works tabled the request for 30 days to allow Parry to schedule an on-site meeting at the hospital, see for himself what the change would entail, and attempt to find a resolution.
